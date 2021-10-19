Cable Giant Charter Promotes Chris Winfrey to COO

Cable giant Charter Communications has promoted chief financial officer (CFO) Chris Winfrey to the role of chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.

Company veteran John Bickham, who had been president and COO since 2016 after being appointed COO in 2012, was named vice chairman ahead of his previously announced retirement at the end of 2022, the company said on Tuesday.

It also elevated Jessica Fischer, who has served as executive vp, finance. She has taken over the CFO duties.

Additionally, chief product & technology officer Rich DiGeronimo will add oversight for Charter’s network operations to his existing responsibilities. They all reporting to Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.

“Over the past 11 years Chris’ influence on Charter has expanded far beyond that of a typical CFO,” said Rutledge. “He has been actively involved in our business operations and that deep knowledge, combined with his previous operational experience in Europe, will serve us well.”

Winfrey will oversee “all cable operations across Charter’s 41-state footprint, including field and customer operations,” and retain management oversight of marketing, sales and more. Winfrey joined Charter as CFO in 2010 from Unitymedia GmbH, Germany’s second-largest cable operator, where he had served as CFO and managing director for its cable operations, broadcasting and satellite entities.

Fischer joined the firm in 2017 as a group vp with responsibility for tax, treasury and risk management. Bickham previously worked at Cablevision Systems and Time Warner Cable, among others.