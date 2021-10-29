Charter Loses 121,000 Pay TV Subs, Broadband User Growth Slows

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the third quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband business grew more slowly.

Charter lost 133,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 77,000 in the year-ago period. Including the addition of 12,000 small- and medium-size business clients, it lost 121,000 video customers in the third quarter after a year-ago loss of 75,000.

The cable giant’s broadband Internet business was once again a key growth area, recording 243,000 residential Internet subscriber net additions, even though that was down from 351,000 in the third quarter of 2020, which had been boosted by the coronavirus pandemic. Including small- and medium-size business clients, the total gain of 265,000 also slowed compared with the 380,000 recorded in the year-ago period.

As of the end of September, Charter had more than 15.89 million total video subscribers and nearly 29.90 million broadband customers.

Charter also added 244,000 mobile phone lines in the third quarter, down from 363,000 additions in the year-ago period.

Advertising revenue, which benefited from political spending in the comparable quarter of 2020, fell 15 percent to $391 million. Total revenue rose 9.2 percent to $13.1 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 13.9 percent to $5.3 billion. Net income rose from $814 million to $1.22 billion.

Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said about the firm’s performance: “The value of our connectivity products allowed us to add over 1 million customer relationships over the last year.” He added: “Looking forward, we remain focused on improving both the quality and value of our products as demand for more advanced services grows.”

Charter chief operating officer Chris Winfrey said on the earnings conference call that full-year 2021 broadband subscriber growth would be similar to 2018, when it had added about 1.27 million users, rather than, as previously forecast, a similar growth rate as in 2019, when it had added 1.41 million subs. Analysts in first reactions said that would mean fewer broadband user additions in the current fourth quarter than they have been projecting. During the first nine months of 2021, Charter added more than 1 million broadband customers.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall and his team in a first reaction wrote in a report that broadband was “starting to show signs of slowing.” Charter shares were down more than 3 percent in pre-market trading.