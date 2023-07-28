Charter Loses 200,000 Pay TV Subs in Second Quarter

Cable giant Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a major stake, has reported its second-quarter results, including the latest subscriber trends.

The company, led by CEO Chris Winfrey, on Friday revealed that it lost 200,000 pay TV subscribers in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of 226,000 in the year-ago period. Charter plans to launch its Xumo-branded streaming devices in late 2023 after current field trials to help stem video customer losses.

“We’re losing the least amount of video customers of any of our peers and competitors,” Winfrey told analysts during a morning conference call. But he said content companies were in part to blame for the pay TV bundle coming under pressure in the streaming video era as they insist on higher carriage fees for programming available elsewhere at lower prices.

On pricing, Winfrey said programmers also required Charter to take and provide content customers didn’t view or value. “So they’ve devalued the same content and that creates a structural problem for the business,” he added as he urged for Charter to be given more flexibility in content bundle pricing to reduce cord-cutting and other market headwinds.

Charter’s broadband user growth returned in the second quarter as the company gained 77,000 customers after losing 21,000 in the year-ago period. Net income attributable to shareholders fell nearly 17 percent to $1.22 billion, on overall revenues rising 0.5 percent to $13.65 billion.

That revenue gain was driven by growing residential Internet, mobile service revenues due to higher mobile device sales, which was partly offset by falling residential video and advertising sales revenues owing to reduced political revenue.

Video revenue dropped 6.6 percent to $4.2 billion in the second quarter, as Charter offered more lower- priced video packages as its number of video customers continued to decline overall. The company added 648,000 mobile lines in the quarter to get to 6.6 million mobile line customers.

Cable, mobile and broadband Internet providers have faced consumers and small- and medium-size businesses bouncing back from the COVID-19 crisis, only to face inflationary pressures as another economic downturn threatens.

Cable operators’ stocks have also been hit hard amid challenges in broadband, which has long been a growth business, with some Wall Street analysts predicting that some cable firms will lose broadband users in the face of stepped-up competition.

During the latest quarter, Charter had nearly 30.6 million total broadband customers and 14.7 million total video subscribers.