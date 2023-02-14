Chef José Andrés and His Production Company Sign With UTA (Exclusive)

UTA has officially signed globally renowned chef, philanthropist and entrepreneur José Andrés, along with his production company, José Andrés Media. The talent company plans to help The New York Times bestselling author and one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” expand his business across television, film, podcasts, digital content and brand partnerships. Andrés will continue to be represented by Inkwell Management for publishing.

“Chef José Andrés boasts an exceptional passion for food, great storytelling and connecting with people,” Darnell Strom, UTA partner and head of culture & leadership, said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “We are thrilled to be an asset to his brand’s continued success and explore new opportunities for growth.”

Andrés, an innovative chef and culinary educator, has been celebrated for his unique, award-winning take on food at more than 35 restaurants globally. In 2022, José Andrés Group added a new bar concept to its roster, including The Beaudry Room at the Conrad hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

In terms of entertainment and media, JAM specializes in unscripted and scripted television series and digital short and mid-form content focusing on food-centric stories, characters and the culture of food more broadly. Andrés’ nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen — which has donated hundreds of millions of meals to those in crisis, most recently vegetable kits to Ukraine and fresh food to Chile in the wake of wildfires — was the subject of the Emmy-nominated Disney+ documentary We Feed People. The chef also recently released a new series, José Andrés and Family in Spain, now streaming on Discovery+. Andrés’ podcast, Longer Tables, is a colorful mix of interviews, cooking demos and audience questions.

“We are thrilled to partner with UTA to fulfill our vision of expanding our beloved brands and culinary storytelling to a global footprint,” Sam Bakhshandehpour, president of José Andrés Group, said in a statement. “Each plate of food we serve is a story. Nobody tells that story better than José Andrés. Together, we are changing how people experience and discover the world of food. Through our restaurants and media channels, we are excited to bring the world of José to life and truly live our values.”