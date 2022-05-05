×
Chernin Group, Bob Iger and Rich Paul Invest $263M in Toymaker Funko

The pop culture brand is best known for its distinctive dolls and figurines based on iconic characters and famous people.

Bob Iger, Rich Paul, and Peter
Bob Iger, Rich Paul and Peter Chernin Karwai Tang/WireImage;Amy Sussman/Getty Images;Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is getting back into the toy business.

Iger is part of a consortium investing $263 million into the pop culture, toy and apparel brand Funko, representing a 25 percent stake. The investment is being led by Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group, with online retailer eBay and Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group and the head of sports at UTA.

TCG co-founder and partner Jesse Jacobs led the round, and will get a seat on Funko’s board, with TCG appointing another board member to be named later. Iger and Paul will serve as advisers to the board, with Paul helping Funko expand its presence in the music and sports categories.

“We believe Funko is significantly undervalued in the public markets and at this highly attractive entry price provides a runway of opportunity and growth potential,” Chernin said in a statement. “There are many areas of identifiable growth across content, commerce, marketplaces, consumer products and technology that should drive substantial increases to Funko’s performance.”

Funko is probably best known for the figurines, which combine pop culture figures with a distinct artistic style. The company has leaned in to partnerships with entertainment companies, including Disney and Warner Bros., turning their characters into dolls and figurines.

The company went public in 2017.

