Xi Jinping’s Extended Rule Casts Shadow Over China’s Film Market

As Xi Jinping prepares to accept a groundbreaking third term as China’s leader, his country faces gathering headwinds on various fronts: slumping economic growth, deteriorating geopolitical relations with the West and an uncertain exit strategy from the pandemic, among other challenges. China’s film sector is no exception. Looking to trends under his recent rule to date — which is set to be extended seemingly indefinitely at a high-profile Communist Party meeting in Beijing this week — insiders and industry observers believe Xi’s ever-tightening grip on power in Beijing bodes only ominously for the creative and commercial development of the country’s once-mighty movie business.

As of Monday, China’s box office total for 2022, thus far, was $3.88 billion, down 33 percent from the equivalent point in 2021, and down nearly 50 percent from 2019, the last year prior to the pandemic, data from Artisan Gateway shows. During China’s recent National Day holiday weekend (Sept. 31-Oct. 2), usually one of the biggest earnings periods of the year, total ticket sales reached $88 million, a slide of 67 from the 2021 holiday total of $271 million. The top-performing patriotic blockbuster this year was Home Coming with a $59 million opening, far short of war epic The Battle at Lake Changjin‘s $203 million National Day debut in 2021.

Analysts point to several factors behind the precipitous decline in earnings: Beijing’s draconian “dynamic zero Covid” policy, which has caused regular lockdowns and eroded consumer activity; tightening censorship control, which has narrowed China’s commercial film output to a reliance on propagandistic war movies; a steep decline in imports of high-earning Hollywood titles; and, in response to all such factors, declining investment in content and infrastructure by both private and state-backed Chinese companies.

In his keynote report delivered to the 20th National Congress of China’s Communist Party on Sunday, Xi made clear that he wouldn’t be pivoting away from any of the political priorities that have driven such dramatic changes in China’s movie business. In the section of his speech devoted to culture, which broadly includes issues of content creation and consumption, as well as China’s soft power development, Xi spoke first about prioritizing “social benefits” — i.e., the usual cocktail of Communist Party control, core socialist values and social stability at all costs — and second, “producing economic returns.”

“That’s very clear in terms of priorities,” says Stanley Rosen, a professor at USC who specializes in China’s film industry. “We used to always say that China’s film regulators were trying to achieve two things: Maintain a 50 percent to 60 percent market share for domestic Chinese films and make sure the market overall was growing at a steady clip, with the goal of China becoming the biggest national box office in the world. Now, simply controlling the domestic market as much as possible for Chinese films that have the right ‘social benefits’ is clearly more important than anything.”

Much the same way Xi now seems willing to accept slower GDP growth if that’s the cost of achieving his ideological aims, Beijing’s film regulators appear willing to let the domestic film business dwindle — both creatively and commercially — if that’s the price of keeping all content propagandistically on message.

Chinese cinema’s participation at top-tier international film festivals has declined to just a smattering of titles, most of them shorts, during the course of 2022. Beijing industry insiders say it’s never been harder in recent memory to get a movie through the system that reflects on contemporary Chinese social experience with art and nuance.

Chinese arthouse director Li Ruijun’s lyrical rural drama Return to Dust was arguably the only Chinese film to win international critical acclaim in 2022, premiering in the main competition of the Berlin International Film Festival in February. A hypnotic portrait of China’s disappearing traditional agrarian lifestyle, the film was described by The Hollywood Reporter‘s lead critic in a rave review as “a lyrical slice of Chinese neorealism” and “a delicate pastoral study of love and sorrow.” Made on a shoestring of about $275,000, Return to Dust became a sleeper hit at China’s box office, earning over $14 million as word of its moving story and modest limited release spread. But on Sept. 26, the film was unceremoniously yanked from all Chinese cinemas and streaming platforms as the lead-up to the National Congress gathered steam. The film had become a target of nationalistic media outlets and online trolls who accused it of portraying China as backward and trying to humiliate the country on the global stage.

During past political cycles, China analysts had come to expect a gradual tightening of control in the lead-up to major political events like the National Congress, followed by periods of relative relaxation and liberalization. Few believe that logic continues to hold today, however, as Xi’s reign stretches into its norm-busting third term.

“I think this signal is very unfriendly to the creative environment, especially for directors like me who are concerned about the underclass,” said Chinese filmmaker Zhang Xiaosha in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. “I’ve actually been very pessimistic about the filmmaking environment in recent years, and more so since Return to Dust was banned.”

The number of Hollywood movies released in China has been squeezed to just 17 titles so far this year, compared to 26 during the same stretch in 2019. Regulators also have opted to release many minor U.S. films instead of far more bankable studio movies, with politics the suspected motive (neither Top Gun: Maverick nor Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the two biggest U.S. movies this year, were released in China). Xi’s tough talk of competition with the West amid “stormy seas” offered little encouragement of larger volumes of American pop culture making its way into the Middle Kingdom anytime soon. And the Biden Administration’s recent announcement of sweeping new export bans on advanced semiconductors to China is certain to further exacerbate trade tensions, disincentivizing Beijing film regulators even more from letting additional Hollywood product onto Chinese screens, insiders say.

Xi also dashed hopes on Sunday that China might begin to wind down its dynamic zero covid policy — and the economic disruptions it continues to wreak — in the wake of the National Congress. Xi celebrated the success of the policy in saving lives, while making no mention of the Chinese public’s growing frustration, isolation and financial hardship, as omicron variants become increasingly hard to contain. “We expect the dynamic zero policy to continue and that changes to the policy will be progress driven,” says Rance Pow, president of China box office analysis firm Artisan Gateway.