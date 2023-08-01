Chris Albrecht, Jorge Granier Team to Launch Spanish-Language Media Studio

Former HBO topper Chris Albrecht and Jane the Virgin executive producer Jorge Granier have partnered to launch Rubicon Global Media with an eye to producing Spanish-language content for the world market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Rubicon Global Media has struck a strategic partnership with Spain’s Secuoya Content Group, led by former HBO exec James Costos, that will see Albrecht and Granier produce story-driven content for Latin American audiences by aggregating intellectual property from the U.S. and Spain.

Albrecht most recently served as managing director of Legendary Television (the executive left the company after being placed on a leave of absence last October). He previously was president and CEO of Starz following a run as chairman and CEO of HBO, and president of HBO original programming. While at HBO, Albrecht oversaw popular series like Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Deadwood, Band of Brothers, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage.

“There is an incredible opportunity for us to build an IP company that unites Latin America, Spain, and Hollywood. Partnering with Secuoya enables us to access world-class production infrastructure and offer talent unique global participation. I’m excited to reunite with James,” Albrecht said in a statement.

Madrid-based Secuoya as a studio will provide development funding and deficit financing for select Rubicon Global Media projects.

“This is a first of its kind deal for Secuoya Studios, and I am thrilled to partner with Chris and Jorge as we expand our leadership position beyond the development and production of Spanish language content,” Secuoya Studios president Costos said in a statement as he looks to bridge TV content markets in Spain and the U.S.

For Granier, the goal will be transforming Latin American content into content with worldwide appeal. “Our mission is to showcase the rich Latin heritage while creating shows and films that transcend borders, unite cultures, and captivate audiences,” he said in his own statement.

Secuoya Studios has offices in Latin America, Miami, Los Angeles, and Spain, and is expected to invest over $200 million on content this year and has several projects in development with global platforms and distributors such as Amazon, TelevisaUnivision, and NBCUniversal.