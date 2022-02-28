Chris Licht Officially Tapped as Next CNN Chief

Veteran producer Chris Licht has officially been tapped as CNN’s next leader.

Licht’s title will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global, and he is expected to join in May, after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger is completed. The merger is anticipated to happen in April. In a note to CNN staff Monday, Licht said that he plans “to wind down at CBS in a couple of weeks” ahead of the expected merger.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav, to whom Licht will report, revealed the decision Monday, saying of Licht: “I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN Global as part of Warner Bros. Discovery.”

“Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person,” Zaslav added. “He has more than two decades of broadcast experience across local, cable and national news. He has been in the field, in the control room and on the set. He is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative, and more cohesive.”

In a note to CNN staff Monday, Zaslav said that CNN’s coverage of the war in Ukraine has been “extraordinary,” and that “the stewardship of this incredible organization is an amazing opportunity.”

“I am confident you will love Chris, and that he is the next great leader to move CNN forward to even higher heights all around the world, and on every platform,” he added.

Licht joins WB Discovery from CBS, where he was executive vp of special programming and executive producer of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He joined Colbert’s show in 2016, helping to lead it to first place in the late night ratings race with an emphasis on in-depth interviews and occasional live episodes tied to news events.

Before joining the late night fray, Licht developed and produced CBS This Morning, and also helped create and produce MSNBC’s Morning Joe franchise.

“I am a journalist at heart,” Licht wrote in his note to CNN staff. “While I have enjoyed every minute at The Late Show, I am joining CNN because I feel a genuine pull to return to news at such a critical moment in history. CNN is uniquely positioned to be a beacon of meaningful, impactful journalism for the world. I am committed to upholding and building on CNN’s legacy.”