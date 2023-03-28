Christian Combs Signs With IMG Models (Exclusive)

Christian Combs, a rising hip-hop artist, actor, and model, has officially signed with IMG Models.

The son of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late model and actress Kim Porter, Combs first signed with IMG Models for worldwide representation in 2018, and was previously the face of Dolce & Gabbana.

In an interview with Fashion Week Daily in 2019, Combs said of his work with the brand: “The Dolce & Gabbana runway was incredible. It was really dope how they had the King theme. Fashion goes hand in hand with who I am. I’ve always seen Dolce & Gabbana as being such a high brand. I never thought I would be modeling for them and especially going to the Met Gala.”

The 24-year-old New York-native recently enjoyed success with his single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, and can be seen playing his real-life father in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: The American Saga.

Though Combs has walked in fashion shows for Puma, Lanvin, and Savage X Fenty, his signing with IMG Models represents a focus on expanding his portfolio of work in the fashion, lifestyle, and digital arenas. “I’m excited to be part of a team whose work speaks for itself and looking forward to expanding my footprint in fashion and beyond,” Combs said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The model and entertainer will remain represented by SalXCo & Three6Zero with Nathalie Moar and The Chamber Group leading PR.