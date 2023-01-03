×
Former Warner Bros. Discovery SVP Christopher Brady Joins Tribeca Enterprises

The staff of Tribeca Enterprises, creator of the Tribeca Festival, has grown close to 20 percent in 2022. 

Chris Brady
Christopher Brady Courtesy of Christopher Brady.

Christopher Brady, former senior vice president of brand partnerships, strategy and innovation at Warner Bros. Discovery, has been appointed chief revenue officer at Tribeca Enterprises. 

In the newly created role, Brady will be responsible for revenue strategy across the organization, including finding new ways to grow the Tribeca Festival, as well as other live events and Tribeca Studios, the organization’s production company. Brady will be exploring sponsorship, distribution and production deals, as well as franchise experiences and other opportunities. 

While at Warner Bros. Discovery, Brady led revenue strategy for the company’s entertainment divisions (tbs, TNT, truTV), kids and family divisions (Cartoon Network, WB/DC Kids), young adult (adult swim) and classics (TCM) divisions, and worked across HBO Max and Warner Bros. He joined CNN in 2008.

“Chris has a track record of driving innovation and success as an entrepreneur, including numerous firsts during his tenure at Warner Bros. Discovery. His diverse background in business development, sales, and strategy at prominent media companies makes him the perfect fit to guide Tribeca into the future,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO. 

Brady reports to Rosenthal and starts Tuesday. He’s joined by Pete Torres, current chief operating officer, who will now assume the role of COO and managing director of live events. Overall, the staff of Tribeca Enterprises has grown close to 20 percent in 2022.

“Under Pete’s leadership, the annual Festival has grown in size and scope, expanding its footprint beyond lower Manhattan to partner with neighborhoods and iconic venues across the city,” Rosenthal said. “He will bring the same boundary-pushing, audience-driven sensibility to Tribeca’s global year-round live events business.”

