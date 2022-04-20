Art Directors Guild National Executive Director Chuck Parker Re-Elected

Art Directors Guild national executive director Chuck Parker has been re-elected to another three-year term in the IATSE Local’s latest election.

Members re-upped Parker, a production designer who has led the Guild for two terms since he was first elected in 2016, to a third term in an election that took place between March 29 and April 18. The election also saw business representative Joel Cohen unseat sitting associate national executive director dooner. The Guild, which announced the results on Wednesday, says it is not providing the vote counts for this election.

Parker, who ran unopposed in 2019’s election, faced four opponents this year.

“I am pleased ADG 800 members have recognized the accomplishments and leadership of National Executive Director Chuck Parker in this election,” ADG national president Nelson Coates said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of our 3,100 members to build an even stronger Guild. I also wish to thank outgoing Associate National Executive Director dooner for his years of service and welcome incoming Associate National Executive Director Joel Cohen to the ADG staff.”

The election also saw the appointment of Evan Rohde as the Art Directors Council chair and a board member, Susan Bolles as the Council vice chair, Nikki Rudloff as the Council secretary, Oana B. Miller as the Council treasurer, Mark Worthington and Dina Lipton as board members and Korey Washington and Michele Yu as Council members. On the Illustrators and Matte Artists Council, Tim Wilcox was voted in as Council chair, Jarid Boyce as Council vice chair, Casey Bernay as Council treasurer and Chris Brandt and Fae Corrigan as Council members.

Kristen Davis won the Council chair position on the Set Designers and Model Makers Council and a board seat, while Adriana Dardas secured the Council vice chair, Carol Bentley won Council secretary, Marco Miehe was elected Council treasurer and Rebecca Coulter and Sam Ogden secured Council member seats. On the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council, the Council chair role and a board seat went to Clint Schultz and the council vice chair role went to TJ Searl. Members voted for Alex Maziekien and Eric Rosenberg to join the ADG Board and Johnny LeBlanc and Anastasia Sergeeva were voted in as members of the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council.

The Studio City-based Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) bargains nationally on behalf of art directors, set designers, model makers, illustrators, matte artists, and scenic title and graphic artists in film, television and theater.