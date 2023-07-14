Former Netflix Content Chief Cindy Holland Tapped as CEO of Elisabeth Murdoch’s Company Sister

Three years after her surprising departure from Netflix, Cindy Holland has settled on her next act.

The venerable content executive will join Sister, the production company launched by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, as its new global CEO. She succeeds Snider, who announced her intention to step down earlier this year.

“I am delighted to join Sister at this exciting stage. The future is bright for well-positioned independent companies, and I love to build and support successful teams,” said Holland in a statement. “For years I’ve admired Jane Featherstone, and I am passionate about the artist-forward ethos that Liz has fostered at the Sister entertainment group. I’m excited to get to know the whole team, along with Carolyn Strauss, with whom I’ve wanted to work for a long time. I can’t wait to get started.”

In her new role Holland will “determine strategic direction and oversee execution across Sister and its portfolio companies in the US and the UK,” the company said in a statement.

Holland had been with Netflix for nearly two decades, first in its DVD licensing business and later on spearheading its original content strategy alongside Ted Sarandos. She left in September 2020 as Sarandos elevated Bela Bajaria to lead Netflix’s global TV business.

Sister launched in 2019, with the goal of producing content around the world for different platforms. Its projects have included Chernobyl, Gangs of London and The Power.

“Cindy has been a transformational leader in the industry for many years. She’s the total package: strategic, curious and focused on impact. Cindy is exactly the person to help take us to the next level, and I’m really looking forward to working together,” adds Murdoch.

Puck’s Matt Belloni first reported the Holland hire.