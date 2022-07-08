CineAsia to Return in December for First Edition in Four Years

CineAsia, the exhibition and distribution industry conference usually hosted every fall somewhere in Asia Pacific, is set to return for an in-person edition for the first time in four years. Organizers said Friday that CineAsia will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from Dec. 5-8, 2022. The event will be hosted in the cinemas and convention space of the True Icon Hall complex, part of a luxury development that opened on Bangkok’s riverside in 2019.

CineAsia 2022 will be the first edition of the flagship exhibition event since 2018. In late 2019, the event was set to be held in its longtime former base of Hong Kong, but the violent police crackdown on pro-democracy protestors in the city forced organizers to pull out. CineAsia then intended to shift locations to Bangkok in 2020, but those plans were waylaid by the first waves of the pandemic. Omicron outbreaks then scuttled the 2021 edition.

With cross-border business travel resuming throughout most of Asia-Pacific except for China, CineAsia is position itself to resume its former spot on the global entertainment calendar for regional exhibitors and Hollywood studio execs.

Commenting on the new venue in Thailand, Andrew Sunshine, president of Film Expo Group which manages the convention, said Friday: “The support from local exhibition is extraordinary. The theaters are among the best designed and technically enhanced in the world.”

Khun Vicha Poolvaraluk, CEO of Major Cineplex Group, which operates the theaters in True Icon Hall, added: “Our team at Major Cineplex looks forward to welcoming back the industry at CineAsia 2022 in our new state-of-the-art Icon Cineconic cinema venue at true Icon Hall. We feel there is not a better facility in the region to be hosting such a group of industry leaders from around the world. Similarly, all participants of CineAsia 2022 will no doubt be looking forward to a visit to one of the most friendly and hospitable cities in the world here in Bangkok.”

The only international convention dedicated to the Asian cinema exhibition and distribution sector, CineAsia is known for its preview screenings of finished and upcoming Hollywood tentpoles, product presentations of films in production, educational seminars led by industry leaders, and a trade show with equipment and concessions suppliers to movie theaters. The event also presents awards of distinction to APAC distribution and exhibition executives.

The Film Expo Group says guest registration for CineAsia 2022 will begin sometime in the coming week.