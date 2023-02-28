Cinedigm Buys Christian Cinema Streaming Service, Dove Movie Review Site

Digital media company Cinedigm Corp. has acquired the streaming service Christian Cinema and Dove.org, a movie review site for Christian-themed films.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed, but they expand Cinedigm’s presence in the faith and family content space. Dove.org is a movie review and ratings service, and the transaction will see the property combined with Cinedigm’s existing streamer Dove Channel.

Christian Cinema, acquired from the Giving Company, is a video-on-demand service for faith-based films, and allows consumers to buy or rent movies with Christian values. Christian Cinema is also available via Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire tablets.

“This pair of acquisitions immediately provides us with an established consumer base, immediately accretive revenue, and multiple new avenues for growth. Much like we have done in other verticals, we expect to dramatically ramp up our offerings in original theatrical releases, podcasts, publishing, audiobooks and more,” Erick Opeka, president and chief strategy officer of Cinedigm, said in a statement.

The box office success of movie titles like I Can Only Imagine and Miracle From Heaven has given impetus to an expanding content market for faith and family-friendly films and TV series.

Cinedigm is led by Chris McGurk as chairman and CEO and operates a range of streaming channels and third-party platforms as it looks to leverage its own library, technology and distribution abilities to expand its online content offering.