Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble’s Pay Rose to $5.95M in 2022

Sean Gamble, CEO of Cinemark Holdings, the major exhibition chain, earned $5.95 million in overall pay in 2022, the company said in an SEC filing on Thursday.

His compensation package came as Cinemark, the third-largest theater circuit in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment Group, continued to recover at the box office last year after facing theater closures nationwide during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis.

Gamble, who became president and CEO of the cinema chain in January 2022, continued to see the big movers of his total pay in stock awards and a non-equity incentive plan.

The former Cinemark COO in 2022 received a base salary of $825,000, against a base salary of $687,857 in 2021 as the company stepped up efforts to generate greater admissions and concessions sales as patrons returned to its theaters to see Hollywood tentpoles.

Gamble last year received no bonus, but did nab $3.6 million in stock awards, compared to $1.5 million in 2021. And he received $1.42 million from a non-equity incentive plan, after receiving $963,000 in a non-equity incentive plan a year-earlier.

The SEC filing also revealed that Melissa Thomas, who became Cinemark CFO in Oct. 2021, received overall pay of $2.4 million in 2021. She received a $500,000 bonus that she was entitled to in Feb. 2022.