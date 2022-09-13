Cinemark CEO Says Exhibitors Can Benefit From Rising Streaming Platforms

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble says exhibitors may actually benefit from increasingly dominant streaming platforms as consumers increasingly view movies in their homes.

Gamble told the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco that the industry is moving towards a 45-day theatrical window for tentpoles. And that will make it easier for major studios to manage risk on movie releases by first putting them in theaters and more quickly moving them to streaming platforms if they don’t perform at the box office.

“If they’re not working, that actually creates a better risk proposition for the studios and that will lead to more of those movies getting released because it’s easier to take a risk and manage the outcomes than before,” Gamble argued.

And he sees the exclusive theatrical window that the major studios are increasingly touting as the pandemic eases allowing film titles to do better with audiences when they eventually land on streaming and other ancillary platforms. “It’s a big promotional and marketing vehicle. It creates a bigger impact when those films go onto those [streaming] platforms and subsequent distribution channels,” Gamble said of the theatrical window.

Gamble also talked about current inflationary pressures on food and drink products, and offsetting that by trimming acquisition costs and possibly raising prices at the concession stands. “Our method has been looking at data where we can modestly increase prices to find the sweet spot of maximizing price and volume,” Gamble said.

The Cinemark boss also discussed the industry’s box office prospects for the rest of the year and into 2023. “We’re looking at a strong close to the year,” Gamble said as the exec pointed to upcoming releases for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Adam.