Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble’s Pay Rose to $3.1M in 2021

Cinemark CFO and COO Sean Gamble speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2021 Universal Pictures Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on August 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. CEO Sean Gamble saw his total compensation for 2021 rise to $3.13 million, compared to $2.45 million in 2020, according to the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

That compensation package came as Cinemark, the third-largest theater circuit in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment Group, continued to reopen and recover at the box office last year after facing theater closures nationwide during the early stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gamble, who became president and CEO of the cinema chain in Jan. 2022, continued to see the big movers of his total pay be bonuses, stock awards and a non-equity incentive plan. The former Cinemark COO last year received a base salary of $687,857, against a base salary of $521,435 in 2020.

Gamble last year received $1.46 million in stock awards, compared to $1.82 million in 2020. And he received $964,000 in a non-equity incentive plan, after receiving nothing in that category in 2020.

Outgoing CEO Zoradi received an overall pay package of $7.55 million in 2021, just up from $6.91 million in total compensation in 2020. His base salary was $1.1 million in 2021, against a year-earlier $740,632, and Zoradi received $4.4 million in stock awards last year, compared to a year-earlier $5.76 million.

Like Gamble, Zoradi received $1.71 million in a non-equity incentive plan last year, after receiving no funds in that category in 2020. Cinemark’s proxy statement also indicates chairman Lee Roy Mitchell earned $2.3 million in overall pay in 2021, against $1.38 million in total compensation received a year-earlier.

His salary also rose to $1.02 million in 2021, against $589,394 in 2020, and Roy Mitchell received $1.27 million in a non-equity incentive plan last year, against nothing from that category in 2020.