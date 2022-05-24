Cinemark Looks at Dynamic Pricing, Netflix Releases as Theaters Recover

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble remains optimistic about the theatrical movie business’s emergence from the pandemic, while teasing new initiatives that could help strengthen its position.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Tuesday, Gamble said he continues to see increased interest among consumers, and recovery beyond the big brand names. Moving forward, Cinemark is experimenting with dynamic pricing and featuring films from streaming platforms in the theaters.

Young males were the first audience members to return to the theater, Gamble said, while theaters continue to see a bit of hesitancy among older audience members, as well as patrons in the Northwest, who were hit particularly hard by the pandemic. He’s hopeful that will change with the release of “large compelling films,” such as Top Gun: Maverick, which he believes has particular potential to shift the audience mix.

However, Gamble notes that there’s been a broader return to films outside of the superhero and blockbuster genres, with smaller films such as Dog and Everything Everywhere All at Once performing at “significant levels.”

In its recent earnings report, Cinemark highlighted the strong audience response to film releases in the three months ended March 31, but also cautioned that movie release dates had been shifted to 2023 from 2022 due to COVID-19-related production delays. That means 2022 is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels.

As consumer behavior shifts throughout the pandemic, Gamble continues to believe in the shortened 45-day theatrical release window, as well as a more flexible window for smaller or mid-tier films.

“We’re seeing at least the majority of box office takes place within that first 45 days,” Gamble said. “So those movies that have had that window, as I mentioned, we’ve seen them performing at pre-pandemic levels or better.”

During the pandemic, Cinemark also went through a test phase with Netflix to experiment with releasing its films in theaters. Cinemark had been interested in showcasing those films in theaters for a long time, Gamble said, but previously had been unable to agree on terms and release windows.

Now, Gamble believes there’s a “real opportunity” for Netflix to work with exhibitors due to the platform’s increased numbers of feature films as well as growing competition in the streaming space.

Cinemark has also been experimenting with dynamic pricing for consumers. The movie theater chain would not release its findings for “competitive purposes,” but executives said they have been pleased with the results so far.

“We do see that as a key opportunity for us going forward,” said Melissa Thomas, chief financial officer of Cinemark.