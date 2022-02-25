Cinemark Posts First Profitable Quarter Since Onset of COVID, Touts “Significant Advances in Pandemic Recovery”

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings reported a swing to a profit in the fourth quarter, marking its first profitable quarter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic despite the Omicron variant having caused renewed headaches for businesses. The company on Friday also touted “significant advances in pandemic recovery.”

The company, led by CEO Sean Gamble who succeeded Mark Zoradi on Jan. 1, posted a quarterly profit of $5.7 million. That compared with a loss of $239.3 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the latest three months swung to $139.4 million, compared with a year-ago loss of $97.5 million. Revenue jumped 579 percent to $666.7 million from $98.2 million in the year-ago period.

“The theatrical exhibition industry, and our company, made huge strides recovering from the ongoing effects of the pandemic throughout 2021, culminating in an exceptional fourth quarter,” said Gamble, who most recently served as the exhibitors COO and CFO. “During the quarter, Cinemark surpassed North American industry box office performance…when comparing results against the fourth quarter of 2019. Our Latin American admissions also over-indexed their corresponding industry benchmarks.”

He highlighted that a “rebound in attendance generated positive results in cash flow from operations, net income and adjusted EBITDA across our entire global organization for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 — all significant milestones in our recovery.”

Concluded Gamble: “We are highly encouraged by recent favorable developments in the state of the virus, government restrictions and associated consumer sentiment regarding moviegoing. Furthermore, we are greatly looking forward to a robust slate in 2022 that includes a long list of highly anticipated franchises, as well as a broad range of diverse films, providing varied offerings for all audiences.”