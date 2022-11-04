×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Cinemark Loss Narrows Despite Challenge From Lack of Fall Releases

Admission and concession revenue came in above 2021 results even with a lack of content in August and September.

Cinemark Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
A Cinemark Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/PMC

Movie theater giant Cinemark continued to narrow its losses in the third quarter, reporting a net loss of $24.5 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a net loss of $77.8 million a year earlier. 

Revenue increased to $650.4 million, up from $434.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $99.5 million, compared with $44.3 million a year earlier.

Admission revenue was $324.6 million and concession revenue was $253.6 million, coming from attendance of 48.4 million patrons. This too came in above 2021 results, even as movie theaters have bemoaned the lack of content this fall due to COVID-19 delays. 

Related Stories

Emmys BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Business

AMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 Percent

RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe
Business

Fremantle Growth Drives RTL January-September Revenue to $4.9B

“While August and September were challenged by a dip in content availability, we are pleased by year-over-year improvements in product flow throughout 2022, which have driven a 130 percent increase in North American box office year-to-date. We have high confidence in the ongoing recovery of content and box office as delays caused by COVID fully subside and studios derive increasing promotional and financial value from theatrical,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and CEO.

“We remain highly optimistic about the future of theatrical exhibition and Cinemark,” he added. “Consumer behavior over the past year validates that moviegoing enthusiasm remains strong and vibrant across all categories of films and audiences. Quarter after quarter, genre by genre, we’ve seen long-standing records broken and films performing at levels comparable to, or better than, pre-pandemic expectations.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad