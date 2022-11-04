Cinemark Loss Narrows Despite Challenge From Lack of Fall Releases

Movie theater giant Cinemark continued to narrow its losses in the third quarter, reporting a net loss of $24.5 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a net loss of $77.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $650.4 million, up from $434.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $99.5 million, compared with $44.3 million a year earlier.

Admission revenue was $324.6 million and concession revenue was $253.6 million, coming from attendance of 48.4 million patrons. This too came in above 2021 results, even as movie theaters have bemoaned the lack of content this fall due to COVID-19 delays.

“While August and September were challenged by a dip in content availability, we are pleased by year-over-year improvements in product flow throughout 2022, which have driven a 130 percent increase in North American box office year-to-date. We have high confidence in the ongoing recovery of content and box office as delays caused by COVID fully subside and studios derive increasing promotional and financial value from theatrical,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and CEO.

“We remain highly optimistic about the future of theatrical exhibition and Cinemark,” he added. “Consumer behavior over the past year validates that moviegoing enthusiasm remains strong and vibrant across all categories of films and audiences. Quarter after quarter, genre by genre, we’ve seen long-standing records broken and films performing at levels comparable to, or better than, pre-pandemic expectations.”