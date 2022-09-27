Cinespace Expands Netflix Production Hub in Toronto

Cinespace Film Studios is expanding its Marine Terminal Studio complex where Netflix has four soundstages as part of its production hub in Toronto.

Cinespace has signed a deal with the city of Toronto to build another three soundstages over 130,000 square feet of new production space for Hollywood film and TV shoots. Netflix already has a long term lease on four sound stages, or around 164,000 square feet of space, at Marine Terminal 51 and the Cruise Ship Terminal, a studio that opened on the city’s waterfront in summer 2019.

Marine Terminal 51 as part of Netflix’s production hub hosted Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley movie production. Netflix launching a production hub in Toronto by locking up eight soundstages — four each at Pinewood Toronto Studios and Cinespace Film Studios — in turn sparked a local space race by Hollywood streaming giants scrambling for soundstages on which to create new high-quality film and TV content.

Cinespace will now develop Marine Terminal 52, an adjoining building, ahead of welcoming film and TV production next year. A spokesperson for the Toronto-based studio operator said Netflix currently has no plans to lease any of the soundstages at the new facility.

Cinespace, which saw its studio campuses in Toronto and Chicago recently acquired by TPG Real Estate Partners, has in the Canadian city around 1.3 million square feet of production space with 25 stages spread over three sites.

Other productions that shoot on Cinespace soundstages locally include AMC Networks’ upcoming Beacon 23, WBTV’s Titans, MGM TV/Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Sony Pictures TV’s Accused and Netflix’s upcoming Cabinet of Curiosities production.

“The Marine Terminal Studio hub is an integral part of the Port Lands’ revitalization and its future as a creative center for the city and the province,” Ashley Rice, president and co-managing partner, Cinespace Studios, said in a statement.