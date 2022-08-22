Regal Owner Cineworld Confirms Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Among “Strategic Options”

Cineworld Group, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., has confirmed that filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is among the “strategic options” it is considering as the company grapples with lower admissions and a limited film slate.

The London-based company, the world’s second-biggest theatrical chain, was reacting to speculation following a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

In a statement posted Monday, Cineworld said Cineworld and Regal theaters “are open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members.” The statement continued, “The strategic options through which Cineworld may achieve its restructuring objectives include a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States and associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions as part of an orderly implementation process.”

“Cineworld is in discussions with many of its major stakeholders including its secured lenders and their legal and financial advisers,” the company said.

In an Aug. 17 statement, Cineworld indicated that it was eyeing unspecified strategic options as it was struggling to get through the summer doldrums for Hollywood tentpoles in its theaters.

After a strong box office recovery in the first half of 2022, major exhibitors are looking to momentum possibly stalling in the second half of the year for a lack of big name Hollywood tentpoles after the performance of Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Bankruptcy protection would offer the debt-laden Cineworld a way to maintain operations, while securing capital needed to continue recovering box office revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic.