Cineworld Reorganization: Cinépolis Top Executive Eduardo Acuna to Serve as New CEO

Cineworld lenders have agreed to appoint Eduardo Acuna as CEO of the newly incorporated parent company of the group, the so-called “NewCo,” as of the effective date of the cinema giant’s plan of reorganization, the company said on Thursday.

The plan, developed after the exhibitor’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, was confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division on June 28. The plan calls for NewCo to become the sole owner of the company upon the emergence of Cineworld and certain of its subsidiaries from their Chapter 11 cases, which is currently expected to happen in July.

The current Cineworld CEO is Moshe “Mooky” Greidinger.

Eric Foss has been selected to become chairman of the board of NewCo, the company previously unveiled. “Cineworld understands that a selection process for the remaining members of the Newco board is ongoing,” the company said on Thursday.

“Eduardo is a seasoned executive with significant industry experience and a proven track record of driving growth and stakeholder value,” said Foss. “I am confident that under Eduardo’s leadership, Cineworld is well positioned to reach new heights and continue to grow its global business and further enhance its cinemas for guests around the world.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to chart Cineworld’s new course, capitalize on its strong financial position and growth potential and continue to deliver groundbreaking cinema experiences for our guests,” said Acuna. “With audiences continuing to show how much they love the theater experience; this is an incredible time for Cineworld.”

Acuna has served as president of Cinépolis Americas since 2015 and has worked at Cinépolis, the third-largest theatrical circuit in the world, since 2005. In his current role, he heads up all operations for Cinépolis in 11 countries across North America and South America. Previously, Acuna served as president and CEO of Cinépolis Brazi. Prior to Cinépolis, Acuna held positions at McKinsey & Co. in Mexico and Argentina, Goldman Sachs in New York, as well as the Bank of Mexico and Mexico’s Ministry of Social Development. Acuna currently also serves on the board of Global Cinema Federation and The Cinema Foundation.