Regal Owner Cineworld Expects Film Window to “Stabilize” by 2022, First-Half Revenue Drops 59 Percent

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld Group on Thursday reported a 59 percent revenue drop and a higher adjusted loss before tax for the six months to June as results continued to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which left cinemas in various regions of the world closed for parts of the period.

The company said it was confident though in its ability to “rebound strongly” after reopening cinemas. “Cineworld has delivered a resilient performance in a very challenging market, strengthening its liquidity position and continuing to demonstrate tight control over its operating costs and cash usage,” it said. “The group is in a strong position to benefit from the expected industry recovery.”

The U.K.-based company added: “While our results still carry the effect of COVID and related lack of product, we are encouraged by the upcoming lineup of big releases, especially for the upcoming four months. This will include four new Marvel movies as well as Top Gun Maverick, the new Bond, Matrix, Dune and many more. Nonetheless, we will need to remain alert to any new COVID-related developments – currently, it appears that the booster vaccination is on its way but as we have seen in the past, we need to be reactive and ready to handle all scenarios.”

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30 fell to $292.8 million, “due primarily to the 70.3 percent decline in admissions, partially offset by increases in average ticket prices and spend per person across all territories, as well as a lesser decline in other income due to the contractual advertising revenue in the U.S.”

Cineworld’s operating loss of $208.9 million narrowed from $1.34 billion in the year-ago period, “which has been reduced by asset impairment reversals of $95.6 million resulting from lease modifications,” the company said.

“Despite the challenges, the actions we have taken have ensured that Cineworld has emerged a more focused business with significant liquidity and a clear vision for the future,” said CEO Moshe Greidinger. “Trading has been encouraging since we started to re-open our sites in April and it has been great to have our teams back, doing what they do best and welcoming customers back into our cinemas.”

During an earnings conference call, he said all the company’s venues have been open since June, with concessions spending rising more than expected. Greidinger said vaccination progress in many countries means more parts of the world are trying to “live with COVID,” but he said the road of recovery could remain bumpy.

Addressing the theatrical window, Cineworld said: “The main topic in focus throughout the pandemic was the length of the theatrical window. In view of the situation related to COVID-19, the studios entered into various experiments which we believe ultimately will lead to a situation whereby there is a theatrical window but it is shorter than in the past and dependent on the theatrical revenue potential of the movie itself. Currently, movies are being released with windows that are anywhere between 0-60 days. We expect that by 2022, the window will stabilize to somewhere between 20 and 60 days, but subject to each movie’s potential.”

It added: “A point which has also become clear is the influence of high-quality pirated copies of movies from PVOD day and date releases, which can affect a movie’s total revenue in a big way, not only in cinemas but also in ancillary markets. As the most affordable out-of-home entertainment option, we believe that cinemas will be back and continue to be the main locomotive of the industry.”

Last year, Cineworld, the second-largest cinema chain in the world behind AMC Theatres, drew up possible downside scenarios for the coronavirus, including one that included “a risk of breaching the group’s financial covenants, unless a waiver agreement is reached with the required majority of lenders.” This could “cast significant doubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” a phrase meaning it could go out of business. It then received a waiver from its lenders on a debt covenant and raised additional liquidity.

In March, Cineworld reported lower 2020 financials, including its first-ever full-year loss, due to the pandemic and said it had secured binding commitments for $213 million in additional cash via a bond to boost its financial flexibility “in the event of continued disruption as a result of COVID-19.”

And in late July, the company announced that it had secured $200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of its existing lenders. Buoyed by cinemas reopening in its key markets of the U.S., U.K. and Europe, Cineworld also agreed to covenant amendments on certain of its existing debt facilities, including reducing the minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limitations on the use of cash.