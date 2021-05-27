Fox News Regulars Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Tapped as Rush Limbaugh Replacements

Premiere Radio Networks has found its replacement for The Rush Limbaugh Show.

The iHeartMedia-owned radio giant says that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will host the daily program from 12-3 p.m. ET, beginning June 21.

Premiere has been running reruns of Limbaugh’s show in the timeslot ever since the radio host passed away in February.

Both Travis and Sexton are regulars on Fox News Channel, and Travis recently sold his sports-culture website Outkick to Fox Corp. as part of a larger corporate push into sports betting. Both have hosted radio programs elsewhere (Outkick the Coverage and The Buck Sexton Show), though the race to replace Limbaugh brings with it increased scrutiny. The format for the co-hosted program is yet-to-be revealed, though Travis said in a statement that “we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob.”

While Premiere Radio Networks produced and distributed Limbaugh’s show, in fact his timeslot is already being split up across the country, with another Fox News regular, Dan Bongino, having already taken over the 12-3 timeslot on radio stations owned by Cumulus Media.