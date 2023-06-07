CNN CEO Chris Licht Ousted After Tumultuous Year

The Chris Licht era at CNN is over.

The CNN CEO will be departing the company after only a year. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the news to CNN staff on the news organization’s daily editorial call. Zaslav praised Licht for his “amazing career” but acknowledged that his leadership at CNN was not successful. “I take full responsibility,” Zaslav told CNN staff on the call.

CNN’s interim leadership will be Amy Entelis, the longtime head of talent and content development, head of editorial Virginia Mosely, programming chief Eric Shearling, and David Leavy, who was announced as the incoming COO of CNN just last week.

Zaslav told staff that the company is now beginning the search for a new CNN chief, and will be looking both internally and externally. The search “will take a while” he said, adding that he was not in a rush to find a successor.

“The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it,” Zaslav said. “While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism.”

The decision to part ways with Licht follows a town hall with president Donald Trump that drew serious backlash from viewers and employees, declining linear ratings despite reworked programming, and an Atlantic article that demoralized staff, forcing Licht to apologize on Monday’s editorial call.

Licht, a longtime producer on shows like MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CBS This Morning, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, joined CNN last May with a mandate to “rebuild trust” in the cable news channel. Licht, and Zaslav, had argued that CNN had lost its way during the Trump years, becoming more of an “advocacy” channel rather than a news channel, and were on a mission to once again make the news the star, and a “purveyor of facts and truth,” as David Zaslav told CNN staff in a town hall earlier this year, hearkening back to a term from the Ted Turner era.

“Even when the ratings were good, the overall brand, the perception of the brand was left leaning,” Zaslav said at a MoffettNathanson conference May 18.

However, Licht was not a frequent presence in the newsroom, opting to work out of an office on an executive floor rather than alongside the journalists he oversees (his predecessor, Jeff Zucker, had a comparably modest office right off the newsroom floor).

While the initial reaction to his hiring was positive, both from CNN staffers and from his former colleagues (“This is one of the big, big, big, big boy jobs, there is no doubt in my mind that he has the intelligence, he has the cajones, he has the wit, to take it all on,” CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview after his hiring), when he joined the company he seemingly put his producing skills on the sidelines in favor of leaning into the executive responsibilities.

That was a stark contrast to Zucker, who closely monitored CNN programming, and would suggest questions to anchors mid-interview.

And some staff were confused by the mission, fearing that higher-ups conflated serious, unbiased journalism with advocacy based on the reception from Donald Trump or other Republican political figures.

Licht always knew that his time leading CNN would be temporary. At a Paley Center event April 20, he told the lunchtime crowd that internally “we talk a lot about that whoever’s sitting in my chair, you are a temporary occupant, you are a caretaker of that chair.”

But in true Game of Thrones fashion (to lean on another WBD-owned property), the occupant of that chair clearly should have no expectations in keeping it for long.