CNN Offices Close Due to “Abundance of Caution” Amid Latest COVID-19 Surge

Due to the rise of the Omicron variant and surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, CNN has reverted back to office policies introduced amid the height of the pandemic last year.

According to a tweet from CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on Saturday, the company stated in an internal memo from network president Jeff Zucker that it is closing office locations to “all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs.”

Previously, employees of the media company had the option to come in on a hybrid schedule. Stelter added that in the memo, CNN advised the latest decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Wrote Stelter, “Back to 2020 protocols, essentially.”

CNN is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in many other U.S. locations including New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution," CNN internal memo adds. "And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there." TV news 101: Networks always have to ensure that control rooms and shows can remain on the air. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 19, 2021

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant — which is still being researched by the CDC as to determine just how easily it spreads compared to Delta — positive cases are rising in Los Angeles, New York and London, where live entertainment has been affected.

A number of Broadway and West End productions have been halted, including ‘MJ the Musical,’ the revival of ‘Cabaret’ starring Eddie Redmayne, and Radio City Music Hall’s ‘Rockettes.’