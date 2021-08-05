CNN Fires Three Employees for Coming Into the Office Unvaccinated

CNN has fired three employees who worked from the cable news channel’s offices without being vaccinated, according to a memo sent to staff Thursday by CNN president Jeff Zucker that was viewed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Most CNN employees continue to largely work from home (with the exception of some production and other staffers who are unable to work from remotely), but the channel has allowed employees to come into the office if they wish to do so, provided they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company hasn’t asked for proof of vaccination, but has asked staff coming into the office to attest to their status.

“In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated,” Zucker wrote in his memo. “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this.You need to be vaccinated to come to the office, and you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not.”

Zucker also wrote that CNN had delayed its return-to-office plans, which had been set for September, until October at the earliest, following similar moves by other companies in the entertainment and media sector. Other media companies, including Fox News and NBCUniversal, are requiring that employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19, or follow extra testing, masking, or social distancing guidelines.