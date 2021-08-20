Coco Jones Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

M88 has signed actress and singer Coco Jones.

The former Disney Channel star landed the lead role of Roxanne Andrews on the 2012 TV movie Let It Shine, and in 2015 took to the Broadway stage to play Jane in the A Bronx Tale musical directed by Robert DeNiro, Jerry Zaks and Chazz Palminteri, and with music by Alan Menken.

Jones was first noticed at the age of nine when she sang the National Anthem for the St. Louis Rams in front of 42,000 people. As a singer, she began writing and recording in the studio and doing live performances.

On the acting front, Jones also starred in the feature film Grandma’s House, appeared as the jazz singer Ava in the Netflix movie Flock of Four, and plays Rita in another Netflix movie, Vampires vs. The Bronx.

Jones can also be seen in the Facebook Watch series Five Points, executive produced by Kerry Washington. As a singer, Coco has worked in the studio with producers like David Banner, Pop & Oak, Ronald “Jukebox” Jackson and Kevin Randolph.

She continues to be represented by CAA.

In 2020, Phillip Sun left WME as a partner to join forces with MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King and launch M88. The full-service representation firm aims to amplify the voices of artists and creators, with Sun leading as president and managing partner.