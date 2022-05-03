‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Signs With Verve

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur has signed with Verve.

Kotsur made history as the first Deaf performer to win an Academy Award for his supporting role in Sian Heder’s best picture winner CODA, in which he played fisherman and father Frank Rossi. Kotsur’s Oscar came at the end of a whirlwind awards season, during which time he earned best-supporting actor nods at the Gotham, Independent Spirit, Critics Choice, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Kotsur is a longtime performer with Deaf West Theater, a Los Angeles-based performance organization that produces theater inspired by Deaf culture. His stage credits include Our Town, Spring Awakening, Cyrano, and A Streetcar Named Desire, and he appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-nominated production of Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Onscreen, Kotsur’s credits include episodes of CSI: NY, Scrubs, and Criminal Minds. Prior to CODA, he was in an episode of the second season of Disney+ series The Mandalorian, becoming the first Deaf actor to appear in a Star Wars production.

Kotsur continues to be represented by Mark Finley at Metric Talent and Johnson Shapiro.