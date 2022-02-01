Color of Change Taps ABC News’ Kelle Rozell as Chief Marketing & Storytelling Officer (Exclusive)

Color of Change has hired Kelle Rozell to serve as its new chief marketing and storytelling officer, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Rozell is coming from ABC News, where she was a marketing executive. During her career, she has created marketing campaigns for networks and record labels including A&E TV, truTV and Viceland, with a focus on supporting historically excluded consumers and contributors. Last February, she founded the Black Dollar Index, which rates companies on their track record of Black employment, investment and other relevant factors to Black consumer advocacy.

“Kelle reflects the ethos of [Color of Change] in everything that she does,” president Rashad Robinson said in a statement. “As our organization continues to grow, we are confident that Kelle will be a valuable asset in our mission to uplift Black stories, profiles and narratives as Color of Change works to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people.”

At Color of Change, Rozell will interact with multiple departments to help tell the racial justice nonprofit’s story of cultural progress, spearheading content strategy, marketing, partnerships and in particular its #ChangeIndustries initiative, which outlines roadmaps to inclusion in entertainment fields such as Hollywood and music.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Color of Change team and look forward to the work we’ll accomplish to build real leverage and power for Black people across all sectors of daily life,” Rozell said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have been very intentional about advancing racial equity and elevating Black stories, and I knew I wanted to bring my experience to an organization with these values at its core.”