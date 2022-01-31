Comcast, AMC Networks Strike New Carriage Deal, Expanding Availability of Niche Streamers

AMC Networks and Comcast’s cable systems unit unveiled a new multi-year distribution agreement on Monday that includes continued carriage of AMC Networks’ linear networks and “expanded availability” of its targeted streaming services to the cable giant’s Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass customers.

The companies didn’t provide further details on that aspect of the deal, nor did they disclose financial terms.

“The agreement also continues the companies’ relationship around AMC+, the premium streaming bundle focused on high-quality original scripted programming that was first launched to Xfinity customers in the summer of 2020 and has grown rapidly since,” the companies said.

“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services, including AMC+, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company’s history, and Comcast’s Xfinity customers will have a front row seat for every second of it.”

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vp, consumer products & propositions at Comcast Cable.

AMC Networks’ original programming plans for the current year include the final seasons of The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul and such new series as gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven and the first two series in the company’s planned Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.