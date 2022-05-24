Comcast CFO: Theatrical Window “Flexibility” Makes Film Business “More Valuable”

Comcast has a high bar when it considers possible acquisitions or mergers, especially when they would take the conglomerate’s NBCUniversal or other businesses into new areas, Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh told an investor conference on Tuesday.

Asked about potential NBCU deal partners outside its traditional entertainment businesses, a reference to recent reports that the Comcast entertainment unit had considered a merger with video game giant Electronic Arts, Cavanagh told the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston: “We are not going to comment on speculation or M&A rumor.”

He emphasized though: “Obviously, it is our job to consider whether there are inorganic ways to create value, and we do that. But as I have said before, the bar is really high.”

Cavanagh focused more attention on Comcast’s current businesses. “We very much like the company we have,” he said. “We like the businesses we are in. We think they operate really well together.”

The CFO also lauded Comcast’s “strong operators,” lauding NBCU CEO Jeff Shell, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson and Sky CEO Dana Strong as experienced executives running their businesses very well, ensuring continued upside. And that contributes to the bar for deals being very high, he added. The CFO then again lauded the company’s mix of assets, saying it “wouldn’t trade it for anybody else’s.”

Quizzed about the upheaval across the industry and business in general, the Comcast CFO expressed confidence. “We are operating well and got good growth plans in each of our businesses,” he said. “None of the upheaval out there is causing anybody inside our company to run around with their hair on fire, wondering should we change plans.”

He argued though that if competitors get affected, that could create opportunities. “I do think that the upheaval … [will mean] the wind is blowing our way,” with some trends to be “beneficial to us,” such as headwinds forcing competitors to invest less in content or talent, he said.

“Tentpoles are performing well at the box office,” Cavanagh highlighted during his conference appearance, touting upcoming big film releases, such as Jurassic World Dominion and Minions: the Rise of Gru. About smaller, non-tentpole releases, he said: “I think the flexibility that has now been brought to the movie business is making the business more valuable. If you look at the ability for shorter theatrical releases … [the] very strong premium VOD shortly after and then adjustments to windowing structures that the Universal team did” — putting films on Peacock for four months, then four months elsewhere and so on, ensuring “more third-party money than we go before” — that all makes him “feel pretty good about what’s going on on the film side.”

Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCU, continues to be a way for the conglomerate “to play our own hand” in streaming, Cavanagh said. The streamer grew its revenue, but its loss widened in the first quarter. It added 4 million paid subscribers in the first quarter to end it with more than 13 million paid subs and 28 million monthly active accounts in the U.S., up from 24.5 million as of the end of 2021. “The idea over time is that we can find a balance” of the overall TV business of NBCU, with Peacock “side by side” with the firm’s linear TV networks, Cavanagh said.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said at that time that Peacock’s user momentum and engagement came in ahead of expectations during the opening quarter of 2022, helped by such content as the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Super Bowl, the debut of Peacock’s most successful original so far, Bel-Air, and the day-and-date release of Marry Me. “Importantly, retention on our service after airing all of this special content in such a concentrated period of time was well above our expectation,” he said. “We have seen a 25 percent increase in hours of engagement year-over-year.”

Executives of the media, entertainment and technology conglomerate in late April also reaffirmed a full-year 2022 loss before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization related to Peacock of around $2.5 billion, with higher losses in the second half of the year due to such things as the timing of content launches. The company had previously vowed to step up spending on Peacock due to more upside in paid subscribers.

Cavanagh on Tuesday also discussed a nationwide streaming platform that Comcast plans to launch in a joint venture with Charter Communications. “Now you are talking to a JV that represents the whole country,” he said in describing the benefits of the deal. “That is a positive.”

The venture will offer app developers, streamers, retailers, operators and hardware manufacturers “the opportunity to reach customers in major markets across the country with the platform,” the companies said when they unveiled their plans. The goal is to “give consumers a state-of-the-art streaming experience to access their favorite apps, based on Comcast’s Flex (streaming) product, which currently delivers all the most-watched streaming apps in the marketplace.” As such, the venture’s products “will feature hundreds of free content choices through Xumo, a free, ad-supported service currently delivering more than 200 unique streaming channels,” the partners said. NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock will also be featured on the new streaming platform, “alongside other popular apps.”