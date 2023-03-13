×
Comcast Changes Segment Reporting to Align Sky With Connectivity and Content Businesses

The move follows the media conglomerate taking an $8.6 billion non-cash charge for the European pay TV giant in Q3 2022 to reflect lowered future earnings projections.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts
Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts Courtesy of Jonathan Pushnik/Comcast

Comcast is changing its segment reporting to reflect how it accounts for its European pay TV business Sky, which it acquired in 2018 for around $40 billion and which faces lowered future earnings projections due to macroeconomic headwinds.  

Beginning with its first quarter 2023 earnings, the NBCUniversal parent in a securities filing said it will report its Sky-branded entertainment TV channels as part of its connectivity & platform markets segment, which reports on key broadband and wireless businesses.

And the content & experiences segment, which contains media and entertainment businesses, will report on the Sky Sports channels and Sky-branded film and TV studio production and distribution operations.

The media segment contains NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming platforms, and Peacock, Comcast’s flagship streaming service. British-based Sky has had to battle economic headwinds in the UK and global industry disruption amid the streaming era.  

In the third quarter of 2022, Comcast recorded non-cash impairment charges of $8.6 billion related to goodwill and intangible assets in its Sky segment to reflect “reduced estimated future cash flows as a result of macroeconomic conditions in Sky’s territories.”

Sky’s revenue for the most recent fourth quarter decreased 13 percent to $4.4 billion, even as Comcast’s earnings and revenue during that quarter beat analyst expectations.

Besides presenting Sky’s results across its connectivity & platforms and content & entertainment segments, Comcast will reflect its cable TV results in its residential connectivity & platforms and business services connectivity segments.

