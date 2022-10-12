Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President

Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president.

“With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”

Said Roberts: “Today’s promotion will come as no surprise – Mike is admired and trusted by those who know and work with him. Mike has brought incredible operational and financial expertise to Comcast and is an integral part of our special company. He’s an outstanding partner, and together we are focused on continuing to create new and exciting opportunities for growth.”

Said Cavanagh: “It’s an honor to work with Brian to lead this great company. We have exceptional businesses with world-class executives in (Sky CEO) Dana (Strong), (Comcast Cable CEO) Dave (Watson) and (NBCUniversal CEO) Jeff (Shell), and I’m proud to call them my partners. I look forward to working together to shape the bright future of Comcast.”

Cavanagh joined Philadelphia-headquartered Comcast seven years ago as chief financial officer (CFO). “With his leadership, the company has expanded its reach significantly in the U.S. and globally,” Comcast said. “Mike came to Comcast after more than 20 years in the financial services industry.” He was previously co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s corporate & investment bank from 2012 to 2014, focusing on “investment banking, cash management, investor services and the largest global markets and trading business in the world.” He also served as JPMorgan Chase’s CFO for six years, “helping steer the company to successfully navigate the financial crisis.”

In addition, at JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor firms, he held “various key positions that were critical to the company’s success, including CEO of the firm’s Treasury & Securities Services division, head of strategy and planning, and chief operating officer of Middle Market Banking,” Comcast said. “Immediately prior to joining Comcast, he briefly served as co-president and co-chief operating officer of The Carlyle Group, a leading global alternative asset manager.”

Cavanagh earned a B.A. from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. He serves on the board of trustees of Yale and is chairman of its investment committee, which has more than $40 billion under management. He also serves on the board of software company HealthVerity and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase: “Mike Cavanagh is an outstanding executive and leader – what I call an elite business athlete – who led complex global businesses at JPMorgan Chase and served as our chief financial officer through the worst parts of the global financial crisis. And no matter what his role, Mike has always acted with integrity and high character, combined with intelligence, passion and hard work. He is a friend, and I congratulate him on his new role at Comcast.”