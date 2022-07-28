NBCU Earnings Rise, But Peacock Loss Hits $467M and Paid Subs Stall at 13M

Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal, grew its revenue during the second quarter, but its paid subscriber base stalled, and its loss widened, while NBCU overall increased its earnings.

After ending the first quarter with more than 13 million paid subs and 28 million monthly active accounts in the U.S., the company said on Thursday that paid subs “stayed relatively flat at 13 million” as of the end of June “following a very strong first quarter that was driven by a variety of extraordinary programming,” including the Super Bowl and the Beijing Winter Olympics, leading to a gain of 4 million paid subs.



Comcast, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, in its second-quarter financial report on Thursday posted NBCU earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) that rose 19.5 percent to $1.86 billion on revenue of $9.45 billion, up 18.7 percent. NBCU’s media unit results included $444 million of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $467 million related to Peacock. That compared to $122 million of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $363 million related to the streamer in the prior-year period.

Comcast on Thursday also disclosed latest results at its core cable systems. Broadband user gains came to a halt amid growth challenges across the cable industry, even though most analysts had expected slight gains from Comcast. “Total broadband customers of 32.2 million were flat compared to the first quarter of 2022, total video customer net losses were 521,000, and total voice customer net losses were 286,000,” Comcast detailed on Thursday. For the year-ago period, it had reported total broadband customer net additions of 354,000, video customer net losses of 399,000 and total voice customer net losses of 108,000.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had recently lowered his forecast from 70,000 to 60,000. Broadband customer net additions in the second quarter of 2021 had come in at 354,000. “We continue to expect cable net adds to slow through 2022 (and beyond), driven primarily by an acceleration in fiber and fixed wireless growth,” he wrote about the broader sector trend. “Moving forward, we see much less headroom for Cable subscriber growth as the entire broadband market inches closer to full penetration.”

Roberts lauded the financial performance in the latest period. “Our financial results in the second quarter were very strong across the board, with Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky each delivering solid growth in adjusted EBITDA, resulting in a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings per share and healthy free cash flow generation,” he said. “Significantly we accomplished this while also continuing to invest in our businesses’ future growth, increasing our return of capital to our shareholders, and keeping our balance sheet in a great place.”

In the cable systems unit, he touted “our highest adjusted EBITDA margin on record even amid a unique and evolving macroeconomic environment that is temporarily putting pressure on the volume of our new customer connects.” At NBCUniversal, Roberts lauded “terrific results at theme parks (that) fueled our growth in the quarter, and we expect our recent premieres and planned slate of content and live events from our media and studios businesses, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, Sunday Night Football and the (soccer) World Cup, to make significant contributions later this year, including to our subscriber growth at Peacock.”



Concluded Roberts: “Looking ahead, our company is in an enviable strategic and financial position, with substantial cash flow generation and a strong foundation for innovation.”



