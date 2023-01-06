Comcast Promotes Jason Armstrong to CFO

Cable and entertainment giant Comcast has promoted Jason Armstrong to CFO.

Armstrong, who had been deputy CFO and treasurer of the Philadelphia-based company, succeeds Mike Cavanagh, who was promoted to president of Comcast in October and last month inked a new long-term deal with the company.

Armstrong is a Comcast veteran, having worked at the company in a handful of roles since 2014. Before being named deputy CFO, he worked as CFO of its Sky subsidiary and as the head of investor relations and finance. He previously worked as a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

“Jason is ideally suited to be our next chief financial officer,” said Cavanagh. “He is a trusted voice in the financial community, has a great understanding of our company and is well respected by our management team. Jason is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our long-term strategy and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him going forward.”

“I’m incredibly honored to have this role and to work alongside Brian and Mike and this exceptional team,” added Armstrong. “Comcast’s leadership, culture, strong financial position and commitment to innovation and growth attracted me here nearly a decade ago and continue to drive my excitement about the opportunities ahead of us.”