Comcast Shareholders Approve Executive Pay Plan Despite Writers Guild Urging “No” Vote

The Writers Guild is now one for two in its fight against corporate executive pay.

Comcast shareholders overwhelmingly supported the pay packages for top executives, including CEO Brian Roberts, by a vote of 343 million votes to 30 million. That was despite the WGA urging shareholders to vote against the plan, citing the ongoing writers strike.

On May 30, WGA West president Meredith Stiehm sent letters to top shareholders of Netflix and Comcast, urging them to reject their executive pay packages (so-called “Say on Pay” votes) at the annual meetings for those companies.

“Approval of this compensation package is inappropriate in light of the ongoing WGA writers’ strike and the associated risks,” Stiehm wrote, noting the picketing of productions and the difficult subscription environment.

Other major entertainment companies — including Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Disney, Amazon and Paramount — had already held their annual meetings.

Just a few days later, Netflix shareholders rejected that company’s executive pay in a blowout vote, with 243 million shares voting no on pay packages for co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings, and then-COO Greg Peters, and only 98 million voting in favor.

While the Say on Pay vote is non-binding, no votes often lead to changes in future compensation practices at companies.

It also is not clear what effect, if any, the WGA letters had on shareholder votes, as they were sent after many institutional shareholders would have already voted.

And of course Comcast and Netflix are very different companies. Netflix shareholders have voted no on pay in the past (in 2019), and it has an unusual compensation structure where the executives can choose how much they receive in stock and salary. Sarandos and Hastings each took home more than $50 million.

Comcast, meanwhile, is controlled by the Roberts family through non-traded Class B stock, with CEO Brian Roberts running the company. That control means that it is particularly challenging for outside shareholders to win with their proposals at the annual meeting.

Of course, the WGA letters were also a publicity effort, meant to draw attention to the lucrative pay packages of top entertainment executives at a time when the writers aren’t being paid at all.

There was one win for shareholders at both companies, however: A vote on whether Comcast and Netflix should hold a Say on Pay vote every year. That vote was approved at both, with 368 million votes in favor at Comcast, and 335 million at Netflix. Both companies say that going forward, they will hold a Say on Pay vote every year at their annual meetings.