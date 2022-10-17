Comcast Shutters Gaming Network G4 TV

Comcast is shuttering gaming network G4 for a second time.

In a memo sent Sunday, Dave Scott, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, the cable network’s sports and esports division, said the company was shutting down the network “effective immediately” due to low viewership numbers.

“Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately,” Scott said in the memo.

G4 TV was originally launched in 2002 and then shut down in 2013. The network returned in July 2020 with online content, available on YouTube and Social Media, and then moved to linear TV, with shows available on Xfinity TV, Verizon Fios, Cox Communications and Philo, an internet streaming service. in November 2021. The programming slate included revivals of the network’s Attack of the Show! and Xplay, as well as Ninja Warrior and Dungeons & Dragons limited series. The network also had a multi-year agreement with Twitch.

“As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content,” Scott wrote in the memo.

The shutdown follows the high-profile shuttering of gaming network, VENN, and comes as the Comcast-owned NBC Universal continues to cut down on its linear channels.

The company will provide impacted employees with support and the possibility of other job opportunities at the company, according to the memo. Variety reported that 45 employees were impacted.

“I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network,” Scott said.