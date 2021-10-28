Comcast Takes $520M Loss On Peacock, Doesn’t Disclose New Sign-Ups

Comcast on Thursday reported $230 million in revenue and a $520 million adjusted loss related to NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock in its third-quarter earnings report. That compared to $41 million in revenue and an adjusted loss of $233 million in the comparable year-ago period.

For the first time since the launch of Peacock last year, management didn’t provide an update on the number of signups in either the earnings release or call. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said only that the company has “added a few million more subs” and more monthly active accounts.

The company previously said that Peacock had ended the second quarter with 54 million sign-ups in the U.S., including around 20 million monthly active accounts. The service offers a free, ad-supported tier as well as $5 a month and $10 a month streaming options.

“Everything on Peacock is heading in the right direction, and there is really nothing from a trajectory perspective that is any different from what it was last quarter,” Shell said. “All metrics are pointed up: our usage continues to be great, our mix of users.”

Shell also said that at the end of the third quarter, Peacock started selling advertising beyond sponsorship, “and that is going spectacularly well.” He concluded that management was “really pleased” with Peacock. “It’s way ahead of where we expected to be at this point, and every month, every quarter, it gets further ahead.”

Shell also highlighted that Peacock was doing well even before an upcoming ramp-up in original programming following the coronavirus pandemic.

On the earnings call on Thursday, CEO Brian Roberts touted the success of Halloween Kills, saying that the day-and-date film was the “No. 1 non-live event premiere in Peacock’s history.” And he touted the success of NBC’s La Brea, calling it a new hit that has been the “best-performing new show on Peacock.”