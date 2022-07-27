Comedian Chad Daniels Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Stand-up comedian Chad Daniels has signed with CAA.

He is originally from, and remains based in Minnesota, and has been touring for more than 20 years with his comedy take on parenting and other stories about his life. Daniels got his start as a standup comic by appearing at an open-mic night at the ACME Comedy Company in Minneapolis.

Daniels has made six late night appearances and is one of 13 comics to be featured on The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien. He also appeared on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and hosted a half hour special for Comedy Central.

His 2017 album, Footprints on the Moon, hit No. 2 on Billboard‘s comedy albums chart. In 2019, Daniels’ third stand-up special and fifth album, Dad Chaniels, was released, now streaming on YouTube.

His podcast Middle of Somewhere with co-host Cy Amundson is released weekly with extra content on Patreon @MOSPodcast. Daniels’ latest album Twelfth Night, recorded at his home ACME comedy club in Minneapolis was released in October 2021.

Daniels is managed by Sam Murphy of SWB Management.