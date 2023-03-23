Comedian Matt Friend Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Actor, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

UTA will help bolster Friend’s comedy career with new opportunities in touring, TV, film, unscripted, endorsements, animation, voiceover work and digital talent. As an impressionist, he has a repertoire of over 250 impressions, ranging from Rami Malek to Timothée Chalamet and Jennifer Coolidge.

Friend has been performing comedy live since graduating from the Gallatin School at New York University in 2020.

On TV, Friend is voicing two original characters for upcoming Family Guy episodes, and he did impressions for two characters for The Simpsons series. On tour, he headlined a show at The Stand Comedy Club as part of their New York Comedy Festival, and also performed at Caroline’s On Broadway as part of their breakout artist series.

The New York-based entertainer has made appearances on The Howard Stern Show, MSNBC, the Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBC’s New York Live TV, Good Day LA, Good Day NY, Good Morning Washington and WGN.

With a growing social media presence at around 1 million followers, Friend is a busy creator of comedy bits and impressions for Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms.

He will continue to be represented by Jack Reed at Millennial Entertainment.