Comscore Movies Hires Michael Viane as Head of Global Revenue

Comscore, the box office and data measurement giant, has hired Michael Viane as head of global revenue for its Comscore Movies division.

From April 18, Viane will oversee sales efforts for Comscore Movies products like Comscore Box Office Essentials, International Box Office Essentials, Swift and Hollywood Software products. Reporting to Comscore executive vp and global managing director Arturo Guillén, Viane will also work with the company’s international team in 74 markets on box office analytics and measurement tools.

He joins Comscore as movie ticket sales continue to rebound from earlier during the pandemic when cinemas shut down. With theaters now reopened, global box office revenue is still down on pre-pandemic times as the movie business grapples with shorter theatrical windows amid streaming competition.

“After two years of lockdowns, consumers are eager to return to theaters, and as a result, box office revenue has increased 50 percent year-over-year,” a bullish Viane said in a statement. Viane most recently served as co-president of theatrical distribution at STX Entertainment, and before that completed executive stints at Vision Media, Bleecker Street Media and Regal Entertainment Group.

Viane also spent 20 years at Warner Bros., including serving for five years as senior vp for the western division. “Mike brings vast experience in both distribution and exhibition, holding a wide view of movie industry status and potential,” Guillén said in his own statement.