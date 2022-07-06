Comscore Promotes Jon Carpenter to CEO

Jon Carpenter has been named chief executive of media analytics company Comscore Inc. effective Wednesday.

Carpenter takes over the role after having served as Comscore’s chief financial officer since November 2021. He succeeds Bill Livek, who announced his planned retirement earlier this year.

Carpenter previously worked in operational and financial leadership positions at NBC Universal, Nielsen and Publisher’s Clearing House, where he served as chief financial officer. He began his career at General Electric and also worked in financial leadership for Sears Holdings.

“Jon’s strong operational focus, strategic acumen, and experience driving both growth and profitability are exactly what we need for Comscore’s next chapter. In addition to his background in finance, as well as in media and measurement sectors, Jon brings a customer-centric ethos. I am excited for and confident in Comscore’s future under Jon’s leadership,” said Dr. Nana Banerjee, the newly named non-executive chairman of the board.

In addition to Carpenter and Banerjee, who previously served as director of the board, Mary Margaret Curry, currently Comscore’s chief accounting officer, has been promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer. Brent Rosenthal will continue to serve as lead director.

On Tuesday, board member Irwin Gotlieb announced his resignation from the board, declaring that the departure was not a result of any disagreement with the company.