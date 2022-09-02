Courtenay Valenti to Leave Warner Bros. After Three Decades

Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development for Warner Bros. Pictures, will be leaving the studio at the end of October after more than three decades with the Hollywood studio.

The longtime studio exec is stepping down as new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav reshapes Warner Bros. “Leaving WB after 33 years was not an easy decision to make. Reflecting on my time at Warner Bros., I feel extraordinary pride in what my colleagues and I have contributed to the studio and to the big screen. And tremendous gratitude for the time spent with them and some of the most dynamic and creative icons of cinema,” Valenti said in a statement on Friday.



“I want to thank David Zaslav, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy for their support as I begin my next chapter. They are passionate about storytelling, cinema, filmmakers and especially the theatrical experience. Equally, they love Warner Bros. as I do, and I know they will lead this legendary studio to great heights,” she added.

Valenti’s exit was announced on Sept. 2 by Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. She was promoted to president of production and development in 2017 as she reported then to Warner Bros. president and chief creative officer Toby Emmerich.

Her exit follows new owner Warner Bros. Discovery announcing movie studio chief Emmerich, Valenti’s boss and longtime collaborator, was stepping down. Emmerich, who has been leading Warners since 2017 after a long run at New Line, will segue to a producing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav wants a new start and tapped Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to run Warners and New Line as soon as Amazon releases them from their contracts at MGM.

Among the recent and upcoming titles being shepherded by Valenti are Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, Barbie, The Color Purple and Furiosa.