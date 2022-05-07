Hollywood Modifies COVID-19 Protocols in Areas With “Low” Hospitalizations

Two cameramen checking equipment during filming of 'The Batman' movie outside St. George's Hall on October 14, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The entertainment industry’s major studios and guilds modified its COVID-19 Safety Agreement, loosening certain requirements in areas such as testing and masking, in parts of the United States and Canada with “low” COVID hospital admissions.

The modifications apply only to areas that have confirmed “low” COVID hospital admissions — the initial announcement doesn’t specifically identify that threshold — and apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated cast and crew. According to the announcement, pre-employment testing is still required, but with modifications to the types of tests allowed. Testing will still be required on a weekly basis during production for Zones A and B, but reduced in frequency. And masking will not be required in “most” settings, with an exception being in shuttle vans.

The announcement also states that where applicable, modifications include “flexibility” on meal service and rules related to transportation. Further details were not immediately available.

The new agreement continues to allow employers to mandate that employees in Zone A be up to date on their vaccinations, including a booster.

Protocols that remain in place also include the requirement that productions hire a COVID-19 compliance supervisor. Additionally, employees will continue to receive 10 days of COVID-19 paid sick leave for eligible reasons including testing positive, exhibiting symptoms, isolation or self-quarantine, and in situations when a member of their household tests positive for COVID-19.

The agreement allows employers to impose more stringent requirements regarding masking and testing.

The new deal will stay in place until July 15.

Though the latest version of the deal was initially set to expire on April 30, the night before several guilds announced that both sides had not yet reached an agreement and talks would continue into the following week, with the previous agreement staying in place until further notice.

The COVID-19 safety agreement sets the testing frequency for unionized productions during the pandemic, explains masking and other PPE rules, offers guidelines for when a worker does test positive for COVID and outlines conditions under which a producer can mandate vaccines on set. The agreement has been in place and setting the health standards for productions since Sept. 2020 and has been extended several times since then, sometimes with a few modifications to reflect changing circumstances.