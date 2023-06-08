Crave Plans Ad Tiers for Subscription Streaming Service In Canada

Bell Media’s Crave subscription video-on-demand streaming service is looking to advertising to grow its business in Canada.

On Thursday, Crave became the latest direct-to-consumer TV service to add cheaper advertising-supported tiers for a programming lineup that leans heavily on exclusive content from Showtime, Max, library HBO and Starz, in addition to its locally-produced series like Letterkenny and Canada’s version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There’s no word yet on pricing for the cheaper ad-supported tiers, but they will launch with entire seasons of Friends, The Big Bang Theory and The Office for catch-up viewing. Crave also exclusively streams new Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films after their theatrical and home entertainment windows.

The new ad-supported Crave tiers will be touted at Bell Media’s 2023-2024 Upfront presentation in Toronto as domestic marketers and advertising agencies will be able to buy commercial space on the less-expensive streaming options.

“We are thrilled to be offering the flexibility and expanded choice of ad-supported tiers to our subscribers, while aligning Crave with current industry standards,” Karine Moses, senior vp of content and news at Bell Media, said in a statement.

Crave is following its U.S. peers like Netflix, Disney+, AMC+ as premium subscription streaming products are increasingly offered alongside cheaper ad-free tiers to enlarge audiences and revenues.

After the recent Los Angeles Screenings, Bell Media said it picked up new American primetime series like the game show Snake Oil, hosted by David Spade and the drama Tracker, starring This Is Us alum Justin Hartley.