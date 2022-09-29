‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Producer SK Global Sells Majority Stake to Private Equity Firm Centricus

SK Global Entertainment, the producer of films like Crazy Rich Asians and Moneyball, has sold a majority stake to the private equity firm Centricus.

The entertainment company will use the “additional capital to accelerate [its] strategy through IP ownership and financing strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses.” In other words, it will look to develop new TV and film franchises, and acquire other companies in the entertainment sector.

Earlier this year SK Global acquired Critical Content, the producer of the TV shows Catfish and Get Organized with The Home Edit, among other projects.

Charlie Corwin will be CEO and oversee the company, including corporate expansion and operations, and John Penotti, who had been co-CEO alongside Corwin, will shift to a role as chief creative officer focusing on the global film and TV slates of the company. Sidney Kimmel, Founder of SK Global, will continue in his role as chairman and Matt Aragachi will continue as CFO.

The SK Global acquisition comes as private equity continues to pour investment into the entertainment space. Blackstone is pouring billions of dollars into Candle Media, which has acquired stakes in firms like Hello Sunshine and Moonbug Entertainment, and Apollo and Providence Equity Partners are backing Peter Chernin’s North Road Co. And media companies like LeBron James’ SpringHill and Religion of Sports have raised cash from firms like RedBird Capital and Shamrock Capital, respectively.

“With the rapid expansion of platforms and theatrical releases around the world, this is a unique time of great opportunity for independence at scale. We look forward to working with the Centricus team, who share our vision for a truly global independent studio,” said Corwin in a statement.

“This deal marks an important investment in the media sector for Centricus,” added Josh Purvis, partner and COO of Centricus. “With strong leadership and strategy, we are confident in the ability to deliver on the vision to tell cultural stories around the world. We intend to continue investing in that vision through the financing of both content and acquisitions in this fast-growing space.”