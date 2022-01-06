Dalip Sethi Promoted to Partner at Rain Management

Rain Management Group has promoted Dalip Sethi to partner of the Los Angeles-based management and production company.

Sethi joined RMG in 2009 as an assistant and was promoted to the role of manager in 2012, representing writers, filmmakers, producer-directors and showrunners. His promotion represents the first for a homegrown exec at the management group.

Sethi joins RMG as Hollywood faces evolving film and TV distribution models, a new round of megamergers amid continuing industry consolidation, the increasing dominance of streaming platforms looking to meet a growing consumer appetite for content and the impact of the pandemic on physical production.

Sethi’s film and TV client roster include Ryan Maldonado and Eduardo Canto, Ryan Shiraki, Bob Dearden, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Joe Chappelle, executive producer of Godfather of Harlem. He also represents Station 19 co-exec producer Stacey K. Black, Jorge Zamacona, Steve Robin and Jessica Kaminsky, co-exec producer of Just Roll With It.

“Dalip’s partnership is greatly deserved and part of our commitment to accelerating the growth of our team from within. Not only has he built an exceptional and unique client list, but he embodies our core values and client first style,” Rob Wolken. COO of RMG, said in a statement.

Sethi joins other RMG partners like Jonathan Baruch, Anne Damato, Rick Lefitz, Andrea Simon and Wolken.

Founded in 2007, RMG represents artists in film, TV, digital, personal appearances and theater.