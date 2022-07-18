Dan Levy Launches Production Banner, Taps Megan Zehmer as President

Dan Levy, the Emmy winner behind beloved sitcom Schitt’s Creek, had launched a production banner Not A Real Production Company, partnering with long-time publicist Megan Zehmer, who will serve as president of film and television.

With today’s announcement, Levy also begins a new overall television deal with Netflix, where he also has a first-look pact on the features side. With the studio, Levy has an already announced original untitled film that will mark his feature directorial debut. Levy and Zehmer will produce with Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske.

Zehmer will oversee all development and work to further expand the company’s slate. Zehmer was integral in the promotion of Schitt’s Creek, moving it from cult status to awards powerhouse, eventually ferrying the Canadian comedy to multiple Emmy wins, including four for Levy, as creator, writer and star.

“Megan navigated the PR roll-out for the Schitt’s Creek Emmy campaign with such an impressive level of skill, taste, and ingenuity. Her work speaks for itself at this point, but what really impressed me throughout that process was her sensitivity to never exploit,” said Levy. “Preserving the integrity of the show was always paramount for her, and that’s not always the case. It’s a rare gift to be able to lead with both heart and head. And that’s precisely the skillset I was looking for in a partner for Not A Real Production Company – someone with impeccable taste who could approach our development with both a savvy understanding of the business side of things and a real sensitivity to the humanity of the creative process.”

Zehmer added: “To have the privilege of knowing Dan is to know that his work is an accurate reflection of his heart. Watching him contribute an immeasurable amount of good to the world through Schitt’s Creek was easily one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, and there’s no one I believe in more than him. I also happen to be fairly fond of him! Our foundation of mutual trust and respect, borderline telepathic shorthand, and shared creative vision made this next step in our partnership all but inevitable. And the fact that our first project together is Dan’s film, for which he has written one of the most special scripts I’ve read in a long time, is overwhelming to say the least.”

The shingle’s upcoming slate also includes HBO Max cooking competition series The Big Brunch and Hulu animated comedy Standing By, co-created by Levy and Ally Pankiw, which is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels

Said Levy, “At the end of the day, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create elevated projects across all mediums, genres, and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways. And I am thrilled to say that our current slate of projects surpasses all our expectations.”

Levy and Not A Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT and Morris Yorn.